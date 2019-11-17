Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Not handed suspension
Sundqvist was fined $7,397.47 for charging John Gibson in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
Sundqvist was dished the maximum fine allowed by the CBA, but he fortunately escaped without a suspension. The 25-year-old forward was suspended one game during the last postseason for a hit to the head of Matt Grzelcyk, so he'll need to tread lightly with a possible "repeat offender" tag looming. Nevertheless, Sundqvist will continue working on the fourth line Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
