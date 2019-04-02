Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Notches 30th point
Sundqvist dished out an assist in Monday's shootout win over the Avalanche.
Sundqvist received a pass from David Perron and sent it to the front of the net where a streaking Jaden Schwartz picked it up and knocked it home. The 25-year-old's 30 points through 71 games is an impressive milestone for his breakout campaign.
