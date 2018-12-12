Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Notches assist
Sundqvist went plus-1 and added a helper in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.
Sundqvist had a hand in the Blues first goal of the game, as he forced a turnover in the defensive zone and set up Ivan Barbashev in the slot. The 24-year-old was frequently a healthy scratch last season and suited up for just 42 games, but he's played all 21 contests since returning from an upper-body injury and has seven points to show for it. His spot on the fourth line still is unlikely to change with three established centers ahead of him.
