Sundqvist posted an assist, one shot on goal and one hit in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

The Blues traded Sundqvist to the Red Wings in March of 2022, and he spent last season with both the Wings and the Wild. However, he re-signed with the Blues this summer and has claimed a spot in the bottom six and as a top penalty killer. The 29-year-old posted a career-high 31 points in the 2018-19 season but has battled injuries ever since. He isn't expected to be a consistent fantasy contributor this year.