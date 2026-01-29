Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Off injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sundqvist (ankle) was taken off injured reserve, per the NHL media site, which suggests he's available to play Thursday versus Florida.
Sundqvist was last in the lineup Jan. 18. He has three goals, 13 points, 14 PIM, 47 hits and 23 blocks in 39 outings in 2025-26. Sundqvist is likely to play in a bottom-six capacity against the Panthers, which might lead to Nathan Walker serving as a healthy scratch.
