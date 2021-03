Sundqvist (leg) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Sharks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sundqvist was injured in the first period of Friday's game versus the Sharks, so it's not surprising that he's unable to return just a day later. The severity of his injury is unknown at this point, but he needed help getting off the ice -- it's safe to assume he'll be out for more than just one game. The Blues' next contest is Monday in Vegas.