Sundqvist (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Flames, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sundqvist finished Monday's loss to the Canucks and recorded a shot on goal, two hits and a blocked shot. He's feeling the effects ahead of Tuesday's contest, so Sammy Blais fill into Sundqvist's place on the fourth line after a lengthy absence due to wrist surgery.