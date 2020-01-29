Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Out with injury Tuesday
Sundqvist (lower body) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Flames, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sundqvist finished Monday's loss to the Canucks and recorded a shot on goal, two hits and a blocked shot. He's feeling the effects ahead of Tuesday's contest, so Sammy Blais fill into Sundqvist's place on the fourth line after a lengthy absence due to wrist surgery.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.