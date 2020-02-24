Sundqvist scored an unassisted goal and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Sundqvist jumped on an offensive-zone turnover and beat Devan Dubnyk from in tight to give the Blues a 3-1 lead midway through the second period. He later set up an Ivan Barbashev short-handed tally in the final frame. It was Barbashev's first multi-point effort since mid-December and gave him 12 goals and 11 assists on the year.