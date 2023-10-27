Sundqvist scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added a short-handed assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Sundqvist set up Kasperi Kapanen's shortie in the first period and then found the empty cage in the third. Through the first five games of the campaign, Sundqvist managed just one assist. He's lined up as the fourth-line center for most of the season, adding nine shots on net, five hits, five blocked shots and a plus-1 rating to begin his second stint with the Blues.