Sundqvist (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Sundqvist exited Wednesday's game with a lower body injury, and he will be forced to miss several games as a result. An update will likely be provided next week once the team returns to St. Louis. Nathan Walker could replace Sundqvist in the bottom six, and Austin Poganski was recalled from AHL San Antonio in a corresponding move.

