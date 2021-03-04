Sundqvist scored a power-play goal on his only shot and added three hits in a 3-2 win over Anaheim on Wednesday.

Sundqvist opened the scoring 14:45 into the game, slamming one home on the doorstep for his first goal all year with the man advantage. He also enjoyed a strong night in the faceoff circle, winning 10 of 16 draws (62.5 percent). Sundqvist has four goals and four assists through 23 games.