Sundqvist notched an assist during 8:03 of ice time in Friday's game against the Golden Knights.

In the first 36 games of the season, Sundqvist accrued just three helpers and had been held off the scoresheet since Nov. 21. The 24-year-old pivot turned that around with a goal against the Sharks on Tuesday then marking a game-tying assist in the third period Friday. Sundqvist has been a healthy scratch 26 times since the calendar flipped to 2018, but this sudden output could keep him in the nightly lineup.