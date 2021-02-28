Sundqvist notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Sharks.

Saturday's contest was defense-optional, leading to a chaotic back-and-forth between the teams. Sundqvist set up Marco Scandella's second goal of the game at 7:14 of the third period, which proved to be enough for the win. The 26-year-old Sundqvist has four points in his last seven outings, and he's up to seven points in 21 appearances overall. The Swede has added 41 hits, 29 shots on goal and 20 blocked shots, demonstrating a solid two-way game.