Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Posts rare two-point night
Sundqvist scored a shorthanded goal and also recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Canadiens.
Towards the end of the first period, Ryan O'Reilly sent Sundqvist in on a shorthanded breakaway that the 24-year-old made no mistake on. It would go down as the game winner after Montreal was held to a single goal Thursday night. Sundqvist would add an assist in the final frame to cap off his two-point night, just his second multi-point performance of 2018-19.
