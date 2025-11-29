Sundqvist scored his first goal of the season in Friday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The veteran checking-line center opened the scoring midway through the second period by jumping on a loose puck at the side of the Ottawa net and banking it in off the back of Leevi Merilainen. It was Sundqvist's first regular-season tally since March 16 of last season, snapping a 28-game drought, but he's been fairly productive to begin 2025-26 with 10 points in just 16 contests.