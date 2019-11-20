Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Pots GWG versus Lightning
Sundqvist scored a shorthanded goal during Tuesday's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.
Sundqvist's shorthanded goal was one of three shorthanded markers scored by St. Louis in this one. He now has four goals and four assists in 22 games played this season. Tuesday's goal was Sundqvist's first game-winning goal of the 2019-20 campaign after scoring two a season ago.
