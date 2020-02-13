Play

Sundqvist (lower body) is slated to miss another game Thursday against the Golden Knights, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Sundqvist's presence on the two-game road trip was an encouraging sign, but it appears he's not quite ready to rejoin the lineup. He and the Blues have a home-and-home split with the Predators ahead this weekend next on the schedule for his opportunities to return.

