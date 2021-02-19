Sundqvist notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Sharks.

Sundqvist set up Mike Hoffman for the opening tally in the first period. Offense has been sparse for Sundqvist this season, but he has two helpers in his last three outings. The 26-year-old forward is up to five points, 22 shots on net, 34 hits and 20 blocked shots while mostly working in a bottom-six role.