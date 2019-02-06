Sundqvist notched a helper in Tuesday's win over the Panthers.

Sundqvist has turned into a third-line goal scorer this season with 11 tallies in 43 games after having just two career scores entering the season. The uptick in offense has brought him additional minutes as a defensive presence, as he's often on the ice when the Blues are looking to retain a lead near the end of the game. Sundqvist's defensive prowess showed as he forced a turnover in the offensive zone Tuesday and dished the puck to Colton Parayko, who wrapped around the net for the Blues' first score. Sundqvist now has 18 points in 43 games.