Sundqvist fired one shot on net in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.

Sundqvist's breakout season couldn't have been predicted with 14 goals and 29 points through 68 games after posting just two goals and nine points in his first 70 NHL contests. His performance has bumped him up to the Blues second line, which is quite an accomplishment considering he was a healthy scratch 40 times in 2018-19. The 25-year-old pivot has one goal over three games in this role.