Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Quiet in win
Sundqvist fired one shot on net in Monday's win over the Golden Knights.
Sundqvist's breakout season couldn't have been predicted with 14 goals and 29 points through 68 games after posting just two goals and nine points in his first 70 NHL contests. His performance has bumped him up to the Blues second line, which is quite an accomplishment considering he was a healthy scratch 40 times in 2018-19. The 25-year-old pivot has one goal over three games in this role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...