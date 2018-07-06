Sundqvist re-signed with St. Louis for another year, and is set to make $700,000 for the 2018-19 season.

The 24-year-old center is unlikely to begin the upcoming season on the fourth line-- where he left off in 2017-18 -- as the team has already signed Ryan O'Reilly and Tyler Bozak this offseason. Last season, Sundqvist managed only one goal and four assists in 42 games, as well as a minus-5 rating. Sundqvist will look to further develop his game in AHL San Antonio this season.