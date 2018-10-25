Sundqvist (upper body) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jackets.

Sundqvist hasn't played in a game since the Capitals' Tom Wilson knocked him out of a preseason contest. The 24-year-old pivot beats out rookie Robert Thomas for a spot on the fourth line, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect much out of him as he had just five points in 42 games last season and won't touch to power play in this matchup.