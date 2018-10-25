Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Ready for season debut
Sundqvist (upper body) will return to the lineup Thursday against the Blue Jackets.
Sundqvist hasn't played in a game since the Capitals' Tom Wilson knocked him out of a preseason contest. The 24-year-old pivot beats out rookie Robert Thomas for a spot on the fourth line, but fantasy owners shouldn't expect much out of him as he had just five points in 42 games last season and won't touch to power play in this matchup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.