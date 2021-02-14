Sundqvist (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sundqvist took a nasty collision into the boards Friday, but he's been given the green light for Saturday's contest. The 26-year-old is expected to center the third line, and he'll work into one of the power-play units as well.
