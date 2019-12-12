Sundqvist (lower body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Vegas.

Sundqvist has been a great bottom-six option and penalty killer for the Blues this season, notching eight goals and 16 points while averaging 13:27 of ice time through 26 games. However, the 25-year-old Swede's lack of power-play usage and erratic offensive production will keep him off the radar in the majority of fantasy formats.