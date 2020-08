Sundqvist had an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks in Game 5.

Sundqvist picked up his first point in eight postseason outings with the lone helper on Brayden Schenn's goal. The 26-year-old Sundqvist has helped out in other ways with 14 hits and nine shots on goal, but it's been a mostly quiet postseason for the Swede. He had 12 goals and 23 points through 57 regular-season contests this year.