Sundqvist posted two assists in Saturday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Sundqvist earned his second multi-point effort of the campaign by helping out on a Pavel Buchnevich shorthanded goal in the second period and an Alexei Toropchenko tally in the third. With three points over his last two outings, Sundqvist has gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games for the first time this season. He's up to two goals, five assists, 17 shots on net, 15 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 13 contests.