Sundqvist inked a one-year, $775,000 contract with St. Louis on Wednesday, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Sundqvist had 10 goals and 28 points in 67 contests between Detroit and Minnesota last season. The 29-year-old spent parts of five seasons with the Blues from 2017-18 through 2021-22, contributing 35 goals and 83 points in 242 games in that span. Sundqvist is projected to serve in a bottom-six role in his return to St. Louis.