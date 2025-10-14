Sundqvist (lower body) has been upgraded to day-to-day but still won't play versus the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Sundqvist's upgraded timeline could see Sundqvist return to the lineup as early as Saturday's tilt against the Stars, though that hasn't been confirmed yet. Once given the all-clear, Sundqvist should be in line for a bottom-six role, which could see Alexandre Texier relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch -- especially once Alexei Toropchenko (upper body) returns.