Sundqvist (undisclosed) rejoined his teammates on the ice for Monday's practice session, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sundqvist will be looking to break out of an eight-game pointless streak that plagued him at the end of the regular season. The winger is slated to fill a fourth-line role alongside Alexander Steen. While Sundqvist won't provide top-end fantasy value, he could be a sneaky value play in DFS contests, especially if he gets bumped up a line at some point.