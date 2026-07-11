Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Reunites with St. Louis

Sundqvist signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Blues on Friday.

Sundqvist's deal is for the league minimum at the NHL level, which leaves him with a bit of a pay cut after he completed a two-year, $3 million contract. He was a somewhat useful bottom-six option for the Blues in 2025-26, earning five goals, 12 assists, 37 shots on net, 69 hits and a minus-18 rating over 52 regular-season contests. The 32-year-old will likely be looking at a similar role in 2026-27, though the two-way nature of the deal makes it more affordable to stash him in the AHL if he struggles in training camp.