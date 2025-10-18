Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Ruled out Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sundqvist (lower body) will not play versus Dallas on Saturday, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.
Sundqvist has yet to play this season. The bottom-six forward had six goals and 20 points across 67 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. He could return to the lineup against the Kings on Tuesday.
