Sundqvist scored a goal and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Panthers.

Sundqvist missed four games due to an ankle injury. He returned to center the fourth line and delivered a goal just 41 seconds into the second period, putting the Blues ahead 4-2 at the time. Sundqvist is up to four goals, 14 points, 33 shots on net, 48 hits and 24 blocked shots through 40 appearances, though he's dealt with a handful of injuries already. Even when healthy, he's limited to bottom-six minutes and only occasional power-play time, so it's tough to trust him in most fantasy formats.