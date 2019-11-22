Play

Sundqvist scored two goals in a 5-0 win over the Flames on Thursday.

After potting the game-winning goal against Tampa Bay on Nov. 19, Sundqvist followed up that performance with a two-goal outing against Calgary and now has six goals, 10 points, in 23 games this season. He finished the night at plus-4 while firing a team-high five shots on net.

