Sundqvist scored on both of his shots and added two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets in Game 2 of their first-round series.

Sundqvist had a breakout campaign with 14 goals and 31 points in 74 appearances in the regular season, and he's upped his game so far in the postseason. He has three points in two contests against the Jets while holding down the second-line center role. He's worth a look as a DFS option for Sunday's Game 3, especially as the Blues will have the last change, which could provide the 25-year-old more favorable matchups.