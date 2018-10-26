Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Sees limited action in return
Sundqvist logged just 8:33 of ice time in his first game back from a concussion suffered during the preseason.
Considering he is slated for a fourth-line role, the fact that Sundqvist was on the ice for less than nine minutes probably has nothing to do with his return from injury. The Swede figures to max out around 10 minutes per game, unless he can secure a top-six assignment.
