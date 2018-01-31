Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Sent to minor-league affiliate
The Blues assigned Sundqvist to AHL San Antonio on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Sundqvist has been a healthy scratch for 12 of the Blues' last 13 games, so this move doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll likely remain in the minors unless St. Louis is in need of reinforcements up front due to injury later this season.
