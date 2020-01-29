Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Shifts to IR
Sundqvist (lower body) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 27.
The Blues just returned Sammy Blais (wrist) to the lineup, and now Sundqvist will shift to IR. Sundqvist is a tough player to replace, as he's compiled 20 points through 44 games and is a top penalty-killer. It's tough to project how the Blues' lineup will shake out because Alexander Steen (lower body) and MacKenzie MacEachern (lower body) dealing with injuries as well, so the Blues will likely call up reinforcements. Klim Kostin figures to be a front runner for the promotion.
