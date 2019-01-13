Sundqvist dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- during Saturday's win over the Stars.

Coach Craig Berube bumped Sundqvist up to third-line center and added him to the power play for the first time this season. It paid immediate dividends, as Sundqvist threaded a pass through traffic to Pat Maroon, who sent a backhand shot to the twine for the Blues' second goal. He later notched his first career power-play point with an assist on Vladimir Tarasenko's third-period goal. Sundqvist now has back-to-back, two-point games and should be considered in daily formats moving forward.