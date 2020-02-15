Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Sitting out Saturday
Sundqvist (lower body) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Predators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Sundqvist remains on IR for an eighth straight game, and it's unlikely he'll be ready for Sunday's road clash against the Preds either. The Blues have been hurting without Sundqvist, a defensive specialist, out of the lineup, as they've yielded three or more goals in each game he's been in the press box.
