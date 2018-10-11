Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Skates with team
Sundqvist skated with the team for the first time since suffering multiple upper-body injuries in the preseason finale against the Capitals, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Sundqvist is on long-term injured reserve, so he won't be eligible to return until November. Getting a good sweat in is a good sign for the 24-year-old's recovery after getting ran over by the Capitals' Tom Wilson, who received a 20-game suspension for the hit. Once Sundqvist's healthy, there's a lot of moving parts to determine whether he'll stick with the big club, including Robby Fabbri (groin) and Nikita Soshnikov (concussion).
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...