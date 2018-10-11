Sundqvist skated with the team for the first time since suffering multiple upper-body injuries in the preseason finale against the Capitals, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Sundqvist is on long-term injured reserve, so he won't be eligible to return until November. Getting a good sweat in is a good sign for the 24-year-old's recovery after getting ran over by the Capitals' Tom Wilson, who received a 20-game suspension for the hit. Once Sundqvist's healthy, there's a lot of moving parts to determine whether he'll stick with the big club, including Robby Fabbri (groin) and Nikita Soshnikov (concussion).