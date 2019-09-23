Sundqvist (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Sundqvist will be ready for Opening Night versus the Capitals on Oct. 2. The 25-year-old had an excellent season in the bottom six last year, racking up 31 points in 74 games. He was a lineup fixture and will play a similar role this season, although he may be bumped out to wing since Ivan Barbashev and Robert Thomas have both showed promise in the middle.