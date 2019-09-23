Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Slotting in Tuesday
Sundqvist (undisclosed) will play in Tuesday's preseason game versus the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Sundqvist will be ready for Opening Night versus the Capitals on Oct. 2. The 25-year-old had an excellent season in the bottom six last year, racking up 31 points in 74 games. He was a lineup fixture and will play a similar role this season, although he may be bumped out to wing since Ivan Barbashev and Robert Thomas have both showed promise in the middle.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.