Sundqvist recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

Sundqvist got on the scoresheet for the first time since the season opener with his assist on Kyle Clifford's third-period marker. The 26-year-old Sundqvist hasn't seen top-six usage since his two-goal game on Jan. 13, which has limited his scoring chances while skating on the fourth line. The Swede has three points, 26 hits, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in eight appearances.