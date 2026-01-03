Sundqvist scored a goal and tallied an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over Vegas.

Sundqvist recorded a secondary helper on the team's opening goal before he lit the lamp himself to give the Blues a 3-1 lead early in the second period. His two-point effort ended his 16-game scoreless drought, giving him 12 points through 33 appearances this season. All three members of the team's fourth line contributed two points in Friday's win. Sundqvist is eight points away from reaching 20 for the seventh time in his career.