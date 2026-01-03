Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Snaps scoreless streak Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sundqvist scored a goal and tallied an assist in Friday's 4-3 win over Vegas.
Sundqvist recorded a secondary helper on the team's opening goal before he lit the lamp himself to give the Blues a 3-1 lead early in the second period. His two-point effort ended his 16-game scoreless drought, giving him 12 points through 33 appearances this season. All three members of the team's fourth line contributed two points in Friday's win. Sundqvist is eight points away from reaching 20 for the seventh time in his career.
More News
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Pots first goal of 2025-26•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Deals two assists in win•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Collects two more helpers•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Two assists in season debut•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Activated off IR•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Full participant Monday•