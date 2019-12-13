Sundqvist (lower body) racked up a goal and an assist along with a team-high four shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Vegas.

The 25-year-old made his return to the ice after a six-game absence due to the lower-body issue. Sundqvist was a huge spark to the lineup, as he also collected a hit and a block on the defensive side. Despite seeing a bottom-six role, Sundqvist is up to 14 points, 46 shots and 28 hits in 27 games this campaign.