Sundqvist scored twice on four shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Mike Hoffman (immigration) was unable to suit up for Opening Night, allowing Sundqvist to slot in on the second line alongside Robert Thomas. That partnership worked well, as Thomas assisted on both of Sundqvist's goals. The 26-year-old Sundqvist added three hits and four blocked shots, both of which were best on the team. The Swedish forward probably won't repeat that kind of effort often, but kudos if you took a chance on him in DFS.