Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Starts skating Tuesday
Sundqvist (lower body) skated Tuesday and is "feeling better", Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Head coach Craig Berube had no further comment on Sundqvist's status, but his next step will be rejoining the team in practice. The 25-year-old is eligible to return from IR at any time, and there's a chance he'll be ready for Thursday's divisional clash versus the Jets.
