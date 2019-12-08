Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Still battling injury
Coach Craig Berube said Sunday that Sundqvist (lower body) won't suit up in Tuesday's game against Buffalo, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Sundqvist failed to suit up in Sunday's practice, so this news isn't quite surprising. The Swede has missed the last five games while dealing with the lower-body issue, and the team will also be without Alexander Steen (ankle) for the game. In their stead, the team is expected to call up a forward from AHL San Antonio ahead of Tuesday's game.
More News
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Won't suit up Saturday•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Won't play against Penguins•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Will join short road trip•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Team gets good news•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Facing extended absence•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.