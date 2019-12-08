Coach Craig Berube said Sunday that Sundqvist (lower body) won't suit up in Tuesday's game against Buffalo, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Sundqvist failed to suit up in Sunday's practice, so this news isn't quite surprising. The Swede has missed the last five games while dealing with the lower-body issue, and the team will also be without Alexander Steen (ankle) for the game. In their stead, the team is expected to call up a forward from AHL San Antonio ahead of Tuesday's game.