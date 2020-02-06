Play

Sundqvist (lower body) isn't expected to play Thursday against Winnipeg.

Sundqvist resumed skating Tuesday, so he should be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later, but he'll have to wait for Saturday's matchup with Dallas for his next opportunity to do so. Once cleared, the 25-year-old Swede will return to a bottom-six role and a spot on the Blues' penalty-killing unit.

