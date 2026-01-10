Sundqvist scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Mammoth.

Sundqvist has three points over his last three outings, though he was scratched last Saturday despite coming off a two-point game. The 31-year-old's playing time is mostly secure on the fourth line since he can kill penalties, but a rough December has cost him his power-play time. Sundqvist is at 13 points, 29 shots on net, 42 hits, 18 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 35 appearances.