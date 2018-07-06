Sundqvist filed for arbitration with the Blues on Thursday.

The Blues believe enough in Sundqvist's potential that he was worth a tender when he became a restricted free agent. However, he'll likely be pushed out of the lineup now that centers Ryan O'Reilly and Tyler Bozak arrived in St. Louis on July 1. A season with AHL San Antonio would do the 24-year-old well, though, as he had just five points in 42 games last campaign with the big club.