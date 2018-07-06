Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Submits to arbitration
Sundqvist filed for arbitration with the Blues on Thursday.
The Blues believe enough in Sundqvist's potential that he was worth a tender when he became a restricted free agent. However, he'll likely be pushed out of the lineup now that centers Ryan O'Reilly and Tyler Bozak arrived in St. Louis on July 1. A season with AHL San Antonio would do the 24-year-old well, though, as he had just five points in 42 games last campaign with the big club.
More News
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Doesn't make most of season•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Points in back-to-back outings•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Cleared to play•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Will watch from press box Friday•
-
Blues' Oskar Sundqvist: Absent from practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...